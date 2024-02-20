UGIC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.81, changing hands as high as $60.22 per share. UGI Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UGIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UGIC's low point in its 52 week range is $50.20 per share, with $89.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.22.

