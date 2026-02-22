UGI VP Sells 12840 Shares After Net Income Falls in Q1 Earnings

Key Points

UGI's CAO sold 12,840 shares for approximately $489,000 on Feb. 11, 2026.

This sale represented 64.87% of the executive's direct holdings at the time of the transaction.

10 stocks we like better than UGI ›

Jean Felix Tematio, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Corporate Controller at UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI), reported a sale of 12,840 shares of UGI Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $489,000 on Feb. 11, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 12,840 Transaction value $489K Post-transaction shares (direct) 6,952 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $265K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($38.07); post-transaction value based on holdings value, using trade-date closing price.

Key questions

What was the structure of this transaction?

The sale was executed through an exercise-and-sell mechanism: 12,840 options were exercised, and the resulting shares were sold immediately.

The sale was executed through an exercise-and-sell mechanism: 12,840 options were exercised, and the resulting shares were sold immediately. How did this transaction impact Tematio's direct ownership in UGI Corporation?

Direct holdings decreased from 19,792 to 6,952 shares, reducing the direct equity position by 64.87%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.34 billion Net income (TTM) $600 million Dividend yield 3.92% 1-year price change (as of Feb. 21,2026) 17.09%

Company snapshot

UGI Corporation is a diversified energy distributor, providing propane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), natural gas, and electricity, and provides related logistics, storage, and energy services across the United States and internationally. It serves approximately 1.4 million propane customers, approximately 672,000 natural gas customers, and approximately 62,500 electricity customers, with a focus on residential, commercial, and industrial end markets.

What this transaction means for investors

In its Q1 FY 2026 earnings report on Feb. 4, 2026, the company posted a net income of $297 million for the quarter, which was significantly better than the previous two quarters with net losses but approximately 20% below last year’s Q1.

The company is undergoing restructuring after liquidating its petroleum gas distribution business in multiple European countries in January 2026. Then, in February, it appointed a new Chief Strategy Officer. It has also been expanding its operations into multiple states, including Pennsylvania and Hawai’i.

UGI’s stock has increased over the previous two years, but is currently down about 5% in 2026 so far (as of Feb. 21). With its petroleum gas distribution still running strong, as well as companies and consumers still reliant upon it, it seems that UGI should have consistent revenue, but with financials that seem to flucuate heavily throughout recent quarters, investors may want to be wary of the company’s volatility.

Should you buy stock in UGI right now?

Before you buy stock in UGI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UGI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.