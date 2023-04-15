UGI (UGIC) Declares $1.81 Dividend

UGI said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.81 per share ($7.25 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.81 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $81.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.72%, the lowest has been 6.64%, and the highest has been 9.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=82).

The current dividend yield is 1.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 7.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in UGI. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGIC is 0.26%, a decrease of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.76% to 2,146K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.42% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for UGI is $105.21. The forecasts range from a low of $77.69 to a high of $146.85. The average price target represents an increase of 29.42% from its latest reported closing price of $81.29.

The projected annual revenue for UGI is $9,136MM, a decrease of 10.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tri-continental holds 75K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 13.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGIC by 15.75% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cwm holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

