UGI (UGI) Price Target Increased by 7.60% to 31.28

The average one-year price target for UGI (NYSE:UGI) has been revised to 31.28 / share. This is an increase of 7.60% from the prior estimate of 29.07 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.35% from the latest reported closing price of 23.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 910 funds or institutions reporting positions in UGI. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGI is -0.26%, a decrease of 253.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 199,370K shares. The put/call ratio of UGI is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 6,876K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,793K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 14.48% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 6,641K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,638K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 1.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,585K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,554K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 3.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,359K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,547K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 4.00% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,333K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,393K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 7.09% over the last quarter.

UGI Background Information

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, California, and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

