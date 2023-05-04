UGI (UGI) Declares $0.38 Dividend

UGI said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $32.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.15%, the lowest has been 1.77%, and the highest has been 5.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1078 funds or institutions reporting positions in UGI. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGI is 0.21%, a decrease of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 201,411K shares. The put/call ratio of UGI is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for UGI is 44.12. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.79% from its latest reported closing price of 32.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UGI is 9,136MM, a decrease of 7.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 9,925K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,039K shares, representing an increase of 29.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 38.62% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 8,669K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,471K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 7,764K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,770K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 9.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,466K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,119K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 5.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,373K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,257K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 7.84% over the last quarter.

UGI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, California, and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.