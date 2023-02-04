UGI (UGI) Declares $0.36 Dividend

UGI said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $41.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 1.77%, and the highest has been 5.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.73% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for UGI is $45.64. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.73% from its latest reported closing price of $41.98.

The projected annual revenue for UGI is $9,136MM, a decrease of 10.36%. The projected annual EPS is $3.01, an increase of 192.63%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1065 funds or institutions reporting positions in UGI. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.02%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UGI is 0.2210%, a decrease of 8.4867%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 201,533K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 8,471,181 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,553,749 shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 7,770,181 shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,751,353 shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 9.23% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 7,039,365 shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,131,069 shares, representing a decrease of 29.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 34.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,257,324 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,182,907 shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 11.67% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 6,123,570 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UGI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, California, and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.