UGI Subsidiary President Joins Insider Trend of Selling Thousands of Shares

UGI Corporation insider Hans G. Bell, president of a subsidiary, executed a sale of shares towards the end of 2025, worth $439,700.

Bell was one of the multiple insiders who sold UGI shares towards the end of 2025, amid the stock's high performance throughout the year.

UGI, a diversified energy provider with strong utility and propane operations, reported a notable insider sale amid robust 1-year returns.

On Nov. 26, 2025, Hans G. Bell, President of a subsidiary of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI), executed an exercise of 11,300 options with immediate sale of all underlying shares, see SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 11,300 Transaction value ~$439,700 Post-transaction shares 18,220 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$711,500

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($38.91).

Key questions

What was the nature and significance of this transaction?

The transaction involved the exercise of 11,300 stock options, which were immediately sold as common shares. This administrative event reduced Bell's direct ownership by 38.3%, from 29,520 to 18,220 shares, and was not a discretionary open-market sale. How does this action affect current direct equity exposure?

Following the sale, Bell Hans G.'s direct holdings are valued at approximately ~$711,500 as of Nov. 26, 2025, representing 0.0085% of outstanding shares. How does timing relate to market performance?

The transaction occurred when shares were priced at around $38.91 per share, with the market closing at $38.91 on Nov. 26, 2025. As of the transaction date, UGI shares had delivered a 43.34% one-year total return.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.29 billion Net income (TTM) $678 million Dividend yield 4.51% 1-year price change 43.34%

* 1-year performance calculated using November 26th, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Distributes propane, liquefied petroleum gases (LPG), natural gas, and electricity; operates storage, logistics, and electric generation facilities.

Generates revenue through regulated utility operations, energy product distribution, and related services across four business segments.

Serves residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and wholesale customers in the United States and internationally.

UGI Corporation is a diversified energy provider with a strong presence in regulated gas utilities and propane distribution. Its multi-segment business model enables stable cash flows, positioning the company to serve a wide range of end markets. The scale of operations and integrated infrastructure offer competitive advantages in reliability and service breadth.

Foolish take

Bell is one of the multiple insiders who sold UGI shares as 2025 came to a close. The day before Bell’s transaction, Joseph L. Hartz, another UGI subsidiary President, sold 15,000 shares, worth approximately $580k. On Dec. 5, UGI’s CFO, Sean O’Brien, disposed of all his common stock, selling 28,709 shares for about $1.1 million, while retaining 47,547 options. Then on Dec. 17, Hartz sold another 5,000 for about $192k.

The collective sales aren’t too alarming because they came at a time when UGI had one of its best annual performances in 2025. The gas and electric company reported $728 million in annual earnings for FY 2025, the highest it's been in years, and $70 million higher than the previous year. The stock had a one-year return of 39.14% at the end of Dec. 31, nearly tripling that of State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), one of the most common utility benchmark ETFs.

Hans G. Bell’s share disposals, along with those of other insiders, do not appear to be a concern for now. If anything, it suggests they sold at a high, locking in profits as the year closed. Investors should remain optimistic about UGI’s stock.

Glossary

Exercise of options: Using the right to buy company stock at a set price, typically granted as employee compensation.

Immediate sale: Selling shares right after acquiring them, often to cover taxes or realize gains quickly.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider transactions in company securities by officers, directors, or large shareholders.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, adjusted for the number of shares bought at each price.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or other indirect means.

Outstanding shares: Total shares of a company that are currently owned by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Regulated utility operations: Business activities providing essential services, such as gas or electricity, overseen by government agencies.

Business segments: Distinct divisions within a company, each focusing on specific products, services, or markets.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the stock's current price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Propane distribution: The business of delivering propane gas to customers for heating, cooking, or industrial use.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

