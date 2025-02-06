UGI Stock Trades Higher as Its Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q1

UGI Corporation UGI has reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 operating earnings of $1.37 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 by 13.2%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.20 per share.



GAAP earnings per share in the fiscal first quarter were $1.74 compared with 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues of UGI

Revenues of $2.03 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 billion by 5.5%. The top line also declined 4.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.12 billion.

Highlights of UGI’s Q1 Release

UGI invested nearly $236 million in first-quarter fiscal 2025, with 84% invested in the natural gas businesses.



The company continues to add customers and added more than 4,000 customers at the Utilities in the fiscal first quarter.



In the reported quarter, the company achieved substantial completion on several RNG facilities, namely MBL Bioenergy-Brookings and Lakeside, and Cayuga-Bergen Farms. At full production, these facilities will have the capacity to produce more than 650 Mmcf of RNG from dairy feedstock.



The company’s interest expenses were $102 million compared with $100 million in the year-ago quarter.



UGI’s earnings before interest expense and income tax1 ("EBIT") for first-quarter fiscal 2025 were nearly $519 million compared with $220 million in the prior year.

UGI’s Segmental Results

AmeriGas Propane: EBIT of $71 million in first-quarter fiscal 2025 was up 4.2% from the year-ago level.



UGI International: EBIT of $110 million in first-quarter fiscal 2025 was down 5.9% from the year-ago level.



Midstream & Marketing: EBIT of $95 million in first-quarter fiscal 2025 was down 6.9% from the year-ago level.



UGI Utilities: EBIT of $141 million in first-quarter fiscal 2025 was up 4.4% year over year.

UGI's Guidance

UGI reiterates fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings at $2.75-$3.05 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3 per share, which is higher than $2.90 — the mid-point of the company’s guided range.



The company plans to invest $800-$900 million in fiscal 2025 to strengthen its operations.

UGI’s Zacks Rank

Atmos Energy ATO posted first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.23 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 by 1.4%. The bottom line also improved 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.08. Total revenues of $1.18 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 billion by 16.2%.



Spire Inc. SR reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.34 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 by 5.6%. Total revenues for the reported quarter were $669.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $726 million by 7.8%.



National Fuel Gas Company NFG reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted operating earnings of $1.66 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 5.7%. NFG reported sales of $549.5 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $594 million by 7.5%.

