UGI Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss Estimates

UGI Corporation UGI reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 operating loss of a cent per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 6 cents.



GAAP loss per share in the fiscal third quarter was 76 cents compared with a loss of 23 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues of UGI

Revenues of $1.39 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion by 3.4%. However, the top line increased 1% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.38 billion.

Highlights of UGI’s Q3 Release

UGI invested $605 million in the year-to-date period, with 80% invested in natural gas.



The company continues to add customers and has added 9,000 residential heating and commercial customers at the Utilities year to date.



UGI’s interest expenses were $101 million compared with $96 million in the year-ago quarter.



UGI’s loss before interest expense and income tax for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $127 million against the earnings of $41 million in the prior year.

UGI’s Segmental Results

AmeriGas Propane: Operating loss before interest expense and income taxes was $28 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with a year-ago loss of $27 million.



UGI International: Earnings before interest expense and income tax (EBIT) of $43 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were down 24.6% from the year-ago level.



Midstream & Marketing: EBIT of $27 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 declined 37.2% from the year-ago level.

UGI Utilities: EBIT of $30 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 fell 23.1% year over year.

UGI's 2025 Guidance

UGI anticipates achieving the top end of the fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings range of $3-$3.15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.13 per share, which lies at the higher end of the company’s guided range.

UGI’s Zacks Rank

UGI currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share of 53 cents, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure was 10.4% higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 48 cents.



ONE Gas recorded revenues of $423.7 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $404 million by 4.9%. The top line also increased 19.7% from $354.1 million in the prior-year quarter.



Spire Inc. SR reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of a cent per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents by 111.1%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 14 cents.



Total revenues for the reported quarter were $421.9 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $413 million by 2.16%. The top line also increased 1.9% from $414.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Atmos Energy ATO posted third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.16 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 by 0.9%. However, the bottom line improved 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.08.



Total revenues of $838.8 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $938 million by 10.6%. However, the top line increased 19.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number of $701.6 million.

