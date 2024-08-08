UGI Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

UGI Corporation UGI reported fiscal third-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 6 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents per share by 220%. The bottom line also increased from break-even earnings in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

Revenues of $1.38 billion missed the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion by 17.3%. The top line also declined 16.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.66 billion.

UGI Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UGI Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UGI Corporation Quote

Segmental Results

AmeriGas Propane: Revenues of $445 million were down 13.4% from the year-ago quarter. Retail gallons sold during the quarter decreased 12.9% year over year due to warmer weather and continued customer attrition.



UGI International: Revenues totaled approximately $455 million, down 25.5% from the year-ago level. Retail volume decreased 3.8% year over year.



Midstream & Marketing: Revenues of $253 million were down 9.3% year over year.



UGI Utilities: Sales of $257 million were down 7.6% from the year-ago period.



Corporate & Other: This segment incurred a loss of $30 million, wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $23 million.

Highlights of the Release

The company reported strong third-quarter results, led by record earnings from resilient and growth-oriented natural gas businesses and improved financial results from UGI International.



The Operating and administrative expenses were down by $38 million year-over-year.



Total interest expenses were $96 million, flat with the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The company has refinanced more than $1 billion of debt so far this year and reduced about $460 million of debt at AmeriGas Propane.

Guidance

UGI anticipates fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $2.70-$3.00 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.92 per share, which is higher than $2.85, the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

UGI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Spire Inc. SR reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 loss of 14 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents per share by 0.4%.



SR’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 5%. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $4.26, implying an improvement of 5.2% from the year-earlier level.



National Fuel Gas Company NFG reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of 99 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents by 7.6%. The company’s bottom line decreased 2% from $1.01 in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for NFG’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $5.13, which implies a decrease of 0.8% from the year-earlier level.



ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported second-quarter EPS of 48 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 2%. The company’s bottom line decreased 17.2% from 58 cents in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for OGS’ 2024 EPS is pegged at $3.85, implying a decrease of 7% from the year-earlier level.





