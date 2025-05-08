UGI Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates, 2025 EPS View Raised

UGI Corporation UGI reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 operating earnings of $2.21 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.80 by 22.8%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.97 per share. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



GAAP earnings per share in the fiscal second quarter were $2.19 compared with $2.30 in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues of UGI

Revenues of $2.67 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.70 billion by 1.1%. However, the top line increased 8.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.47 billion.

Highlights of UGI’s Q2 Release

UGI invested $160 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with 79% invested in natural gas.



The company continues to add customers and has added more than 6,600 residential heating and commercial customers at the Utilities year to date.



In the reported quarter, UGI finished construction of the Manning LNG facility, doubling its capacity to 20,000 dekatherms per day.

The company’s interest expenses were $102 million compared with $100 million in the year-ago quarter.



UGI’s earnings before interest expense and income tax1 ("EBIT") for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $696 million, down 4.5% from $729 million in the prior year.

UGI’s Segmental Results

AmeriGas Propane: EBIT of $154 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was up 11.6% from the year-ago level.



UGI International: EBIT of $143 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was up 9.2% from the year-ago level.



Midstream & Marketing: EBIT of $154 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was up 0.7% from the year-ago level.



UGI Utilities: EBIT of $241 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was up 6.6% year over year.

UGI's 2025 Guidance

UGI raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings to the range of $3-$3.15 per share from the previous range of $2.75-$3.05. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.06 per share, which is just below than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



The increase in fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance was due to colder-than-normal weather conditions in the reported quarter, operational improvement at AmeriGas and a minimal impact of the facility damage at UGI International.

UGI’s Zacks Rank

UGI currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 by 7%. The figure also came in 13.1% higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.75.



ONE Gas recorded revenues of $935.2 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $804 million by 16.4%. The top line also increased 23.3% from $758.3 million in the prior-year quarter.



Spire Inc. SR reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $3.60 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.70 by 2.7%. However, the company’s bottom line improved 4.4% from $3.45 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues for the reported quarter were $1.05 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion by 4%. The top line also decreased 6.8% from $1.13 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Atmos Energy ATO posted second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $3.03 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.92 by 3.8%. The bottom line also improved 6.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.85.



Total revenues of $1.95 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.9 billion by 2.7%. The top line also increased 18.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number of $1.65 billion.

