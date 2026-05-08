UGI Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

UGI Corporation UGI reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 by 7.93%. The bottom line decreased 5.43% from $2.21 in the year-ago quarter.



GAAP earnings per share in the fiscal second quarter were $2.33 compared with $2.19 in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues of UGI

Revenues of $2.69 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion by 14.16%. However, the top line increased 0.71% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.67 billion.

UGI Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UGI Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UGI Corporation Quote

Highlights of UGI’s Q2 Release

UGI’s earnings before interest expense and income tax (EBIT) for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 were $771 million, up 10.78% from $696 million in the prior year.



The company’s interest expenses were $111 million, up 8.82% compared with $102 million in the year-ago quarter.

UGI’s Development After Q2

UGI entered into a definitive agreement to sell its electric division for about $470 million, subject to working-capital adjustments. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of fiscal 2027.



The company entered into a strategic partnership with Prime Data Centers to build large-scale natural gas infrastructure in northern Pennsylvania. The project is expected to support the gas demand of more than 100,000 dekatherms per day over the next three to five years.



UGI launched online sales of AmeriGas propane cylinders through Amazon in select cities. The company plans to gradually expand the service across existing home-delivery markets during fiscal 2026 by leveraging its established direct-to-consumer delivery network.

UGI’s Segmental Results

AmeriGas Propane: EBIT of $156 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was up 1.30% from the year-ago level.



UGI International: EBIT of $132 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was down 7.69% from the year-ago level.



Midstream & Marketing: EBIT of $150 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was down 2.60% from the year-ago level.



UGI Utilities: EBIT of $250 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was up 3.73% year over year.

UGI’s Financial Highlights

As of March 31, 2026, UGI reported a strong balance sheet with approximately $2.1 billion in available liquidity.



As of March 31, 2026, UGI had cash and cash equivalents of $530 million compared with $355 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.



Long-term debt as of March 31, 2026, was $5.99 billion compared with $6.53 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first six months of fiscal 2026 was $730 million compared with $848 million in the year-ago period.

UGI's FY26 Guidance

UGI raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings to the range of $2.75-$2.90 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.05, which is above the company’s guided range.

UGI’s Zacks Rank

UGI currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Atmos Energy ATO posted second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $3.47 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 by 2.97%. The bottom line improved 14.52% from the year-ago quarter’s $3.03.



Total revenues of $1.96 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion by 12.37%. The top line rose 0.61% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.95 billion.



Northwest Natural NWN reported first-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $2.33 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 by 0.87%. The bottom line increased 2.19% from the year-ago quarter.



Operating revenues totaled $490 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $504 million by 2.78%. The top line increased 0.79% from $494 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX reported first-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $1.91 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 by 1.60%. The bottom line increased 15.76% from the year-ago quarter.



Operating revenues totaled $585.1 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $737 million by 20.62%. The top line decreased 21.61% from $746.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

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