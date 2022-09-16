UGI (NYSE:UGI) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does UGI Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 UGI had US$6.72b of debt, an increase on US$6.05b, over one year. However, it does have US$670.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$6.05b. NYSE:UGI Debt to Equity History September 16th 2022

How Strong Is UGI's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that UGI had liabilities of US$2.07b due within a year, and liabilities of US$9.04b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$670.0m and US$1.38b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$9.06b.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$7.87b, we think shareholders really should watch UGI's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

UGI's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.2 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 6.9 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. Importantly, UGI grew its EBIT by 31% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if UGI can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, UGI recorded free cash flow of 31% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Neither UGI's ability to handle its total liabilities nor its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But its EBIT growth rate tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. We should also note that Gas Utilities industry companies like UGI commonly do use debt without problems. We think that UGI's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with UGI , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

