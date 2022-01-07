UGI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.98, changing hands as low as $44.84 per share. UGI Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UGI's low point in its 52 week range is $34.685 per share, with $48.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.85.

