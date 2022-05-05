UGI Earnings Beat Estimates and Revenues Rise Y/Y in Q2

UGI Corporation UGI posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 by 1.6%. However, the bottom line decreased by 4% from the year-ago earnings of $1.99 per share.

Total Revenues

Revenues of $3,466 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 improved by 34.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2,581 million.

Segmental Results

AmeriGas Propane: Revenues of $1,048 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 were up 11.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $940 million.



UGI International: Revenues totaled $1,224 million, up 46.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $834 million.



Midstream & Marketing: Revenues of $671 million for the reported quarter increased 38.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $484 million.



UGI Utilities: Revenues of $707 million were up 60% from the year-ago quarter’s $442 million.



Corporate & Other: This segment incurred a loss of $184 million, wider than the loss of $119 million reported in the comparable quarter of last year.

Highlights of the Release

UGI’s Natural gas businesses delivered strong resultsdue to incremental earnings from Mountaineer and higher base rates at UGI Utilities.



As of Mar 31, 2022, UGI reported a strong balance sheet, with available liquidity of approximately $1.9 billion



Total interest expenses of $82 million were up 5.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $78 million.

Guidance

UGI updated its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $2.90-$3.00 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.65 per share is lower than $2.95, the midpoint of the guided range. UGI targets long-term EPS growth in the range of 6-10%.

