UGI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.82, changing hands as high as $41.34 per share. UGI Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UGI's low point in its 52 week range is $33.045 per share, with $48.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.30.

