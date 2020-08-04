UGI Corp's (UGI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

UGI Corporation UGI delivered third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of a loss of 15 cents per share. The bottom line, however, decreased 38.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 13 cents per share.



The company generated GAAP earnings of 41 cents per share in the reported quarter against the year-ago quarter’s GAAP loss of a cent.

Revenue Update

Revenues of $1,199.3 million in the fiscal third quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,519 million by 21%.Also, the top line declined 12.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1,363.7 million.

Segmental Revenues

AmeriGas Propane: Revenues of $450.9 million in the quarter under review were down 5.8% from year-ago quarter’s number.



UGI International: Revenues summed $371.5 million, down 23.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Midstream & Marketing: Revenues of $222.5 million in the reported quarter fell16.8% year over year.



UGI Utilities: Revenues of $179.1 million were up 9.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Corporate & Other: This segment incurred a loss of $24.7 million, narrower than the loss of $2.8 million in third-quarter fiscal 2019.

Operational Highlights

Colder-than-normal weather in the company’s domestic business areas along with cost-management efforts supported the results, thereby offsetting the negative impact of waning demand from the commercial group due to COVID-19 pandemic.



As of Jun 30, the company’s total available liquidity was $1.6 billion, up from $1.2 billion at the end of Mar 31, 2020.



Total interest expenses of $80.8 million were up 33.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Guidance

The company raised fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share outlook to $2.45-$2.55 including the negative impact of COVID-19 and a tax benefit.

Zacks Rank

