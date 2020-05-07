UGI Corp's (UGI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

UGI Corporation UGI delivered second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 by 4%. The bottom line increased 9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.43.



The company generated GAAP earnings of $1.07 in the reported quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s GAAP earnings of $1.38.



Revenues



Revenues amounted to $2,228.9 million in the quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,318 million by 3.8%. The top line declined 14.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2,606.1 million.



Segment Revenues



AmeriGas Propane: The segment generated revenues of $802 million in the quarter under review, down 17.5% from year-ago quarter’s tally.



UGI International: Revenues in the segment amounted to $703.4 million, down 10.2% from year-ago quarter’s figure.



Midstream & Marketing: This segment generated revenues of $422.2 million in the quarter under review, down 22.2% year over year.



UGI Utilities: This segment generated revenues of $392.6 million in the quarter under review, down from year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $429.6 million.



Corporate & Other: This segment incurred a loss of $91.3 million, which was narrower than a loss of $120.7 million in second-quarter fiscal 2019.

Operational Highlights



Volumes in the quarter were significantly hurt due to warmer-than-normal weather in all service territories.



As of Mar 31, the company’s total available liquidity was $1.2 billion. In April, the company increased its dividend for the 33rd consecutive year.



Total interest expenses amounted to $82.4 million, up 35.08% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.



Guidance



The company slashed capital expenditures guidance to $730 million from $850 million for fiscal 2020 considering the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.



It updated fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.45-$2.55, prior to the COVID-19 impact. It now anticipates that the pandemic could negatively impact earnings by an additional 20-30 cents per share.



Zacks Rank



