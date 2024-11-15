News & Insights

Stocks

UGI Corporation upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Mizuho

November 15, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Mizuho upgraded UGI Corporation (UGI) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $30, up from $27. The analyst believes the stock’s upside potential outweighs downside. UGI ‘s earnings stability and return to growth are likely a fiscal 2026 phenomenon as fiscal 2025 contends with existing headwinds, but this opens a window for the company to address structural aspects of its business portfolio mix that can catalyze shares higher, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Incoming CEO Bob Flexon has a “strong pedigree executing turnarounds” in the energy space, which can instill investor confidence in future developments.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UGI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.