UGI Corporation upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded UGI Corporation (UGI) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $30, up from $27. The analyst believes the stock’s upside potential outweighs downside. UGI ‘s earnings stability and return to growth are likely a fiscal 2026 phenomenon as fiscal 2025 contends with existing headwinds, but this opens a window for the company to address structural aspects of its business portfolio mix that can catalyze shares higher, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Incoming CEO Bob Flexon has a “strong pedigree executing turnarounds” in the energy space, which can instill investor confidence in future developments.

