UGI Corporation (UGI) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Lag

UGI Corporation UGI reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share of $1.20, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 by 7.1%. The bottom line improved 5.2% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.14.

Total Revenues

Revenues of $2.12 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97 billion by nearly 28.77%. The top line also declined by 23% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.75 billion.

Segmental Results

AmeriGas Propane: Revenues of $629 million were down 17.8% from the year-ago quarter. Retail gallons sold during the quarter declined 13% year over year. This was due to warmer weather and continued customer attrition.



UGI International: Revenues totaled nearly $725 million, down 17.33% from the year-ago level. This was because temperatures were warmer than normal and colder than the prior-year period, and operating and administrative expenses increased.



Midstream & Marketing: Revenues of $394 million were down 41.1% year over year.



UGI Utilities: Sales of $493 million were down 16.7% from that registered in the year-ago period. The decline was due to warmer weather, partially offset by customer growth.



Corporate & Other: This segment incurred a loss of $120 million, narrower than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $145 million.

Highlights of the Release

Despite warmer-than-normal weather across its service territories, a 77% increase in EBIT was seen in UGI International. This can be attributed to the continued exit of the non-core energy marketing business, higher LPG volumes and increased unit margins.

Liquidity came in at approximately $1.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2023, which is sufficient to meet near-term obligations.

UGI Corporation received approval from the West Virginia Public Service Commission for Mountaineer's gas rate case. The settlement permitted a $13.9 million annual distribution rate increase, effective Jan 1, 2024, which will boost the company’s earnings.

