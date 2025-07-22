UGI Corporation (UGI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of UGI (UGI)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 0.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $36.98 in the previous session. UGI has gained 29.9% since the start of the year compared to the 10.8% move for the Zacks Utilities sector and the 1.1% return for the Zacks Utility - Gas Distribution industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 7, 2025, UGI reported EPS of $2.21 versus consensus estimate of $1.8.

For the current fiscal year, UGI is expected to post earnings of $3.13 per share on $7.81 in revenues. This represents a 2.29% change in EPS on a 8.36% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.26 per share on $8.81 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 4.26% and 12.76%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While UGI has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

UGI has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 16.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5.6X versus its peer group's average of 8.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making UGI an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, UGI currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if UGI fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though UGI shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does UGI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of UGI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN). NWN has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Northwest Natural Gas Company beat our consensus estimate by 9.09%, and for the current fiscal year, NWN is expected to post earnings of $2.88 per share on revenue of $1.3 billion.

Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company have gained 3.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 14.68X and a P/CF of 6.81X.

The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is in the top 22% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for UGI and NWN, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

