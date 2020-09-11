Dividends
UGI

UGI Corporation (UGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

UGI Corporation (UGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.54% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.89, the dividend yield is 4.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UGI was $32.89, representing a -35.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.14 and a 51.22% increase over the 52 week low of $21.75.

UGI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). UGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.21. Zacks Investment Research reports UGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.4%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have UGI as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)
  • Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)
  • iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
  • Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV)
  • SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVOV with an increase of 20.38% over the last 100 days. FXU has the highest percent weighting of UGI at 4.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UGI

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    Sep 1, 2020

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular