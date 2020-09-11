UGI Corporation (UGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

UGI Corporation (UGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.54% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.89, the dividend yield is 4.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UGI was $32.89, representing a -35.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.14 and a 51.22% increase over the 52 week low of $21.75.

UGI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). UGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.21. Zacks Investment Research reports UGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.4%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UGI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVOV with an increase of 20.38% over the last 100 days. FXU has the highest percent weighting of UGI at 4.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.