UGI Corporation (UGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

UGI Corporation (UGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.345 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.58, the dividend yield is 2.9%.
The previous trading day's last sale of UGI was $47.58, representing a -1.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.20 and a 61.07% increase over the 52 week low of $29.54.
UGI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). UGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.22. Zacks Investment Research reports UGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.17%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to UGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have UGI as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (UGI)
- Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Large Cap Mome (UGI)
- Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (UGI)
- First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (UGI)
- AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (UGI).
The top-performing ETF of this group is ESGS with an increase of 20.2% over the last 100 days. FXU has the highest percent weighting of UGI at 4.72%.
