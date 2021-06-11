UGI Corporation (UGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

UGI Corporation (UGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.345 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.58, the dividend yield is 2.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UGI was $47.58, representing a -1.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.20 and a 61.07% increase over the 52 week low of $29.54.

UGI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). UGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.22. Zacks Investment Research reports UGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.17%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UGI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (UGI)

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Large Cap Mome (UGI)

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (UGI)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (UGI)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (UGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESGS with an increase of 20.2% over the last 100 days. FXU has the highest percent weighting of UGI at 4.72%.

