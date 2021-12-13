UGI Corporation (UGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

UGI Corporation (UGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.345 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2022. Shareholders who purchased UGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.73, the dividend yield is 3.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UGI was $45.73, representing a -5.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.55 and a 35.06% increase over the 52 week low of $33.86.

UGI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). UGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.91. Zacks Investment Research reports UGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 9.8%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ugi Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to UGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UGI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AFMC with an increase of 4.31% over the last 100 days. FXU has the highest percent weighting of UGI at 4.09%.

