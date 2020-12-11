UGI Corporation (UGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

UGI Corporation (UGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.45, the dividend yield is 3.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UGI was $35.45, representing a -22.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.71 and a 62.99% increase over the 52 week low of $21.75.

UGI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). UGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.52. Zacks Investment Research reports UGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.12%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UGI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to UGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UGI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVOV with an increase of 25.18% over the last 100 days. FXU has the highest percent weighting of UGI at 4.14%.

