UGI Corporation Reports Strong Fiscal 2024 Results

UGI Corporation reports robust fiscal 2024 financials, with GAAP net income of $269 million and adjusted net income rising to $658 million, alongside a significant reduction in operating expenses. Capital deployment reached approximately $900 million, primarily enhancing infrastructure within regulated utilities and the Midstream and Marketing segment. As UGI focuses on advancing its value creation strategy, the company offers fiscal 2025 EPS guidance between $2.75 and $3.05, anticipating further growth driven by strategic asset leverage and operational excellence.

