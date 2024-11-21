UGI Corporation reports Q4 EPS ($1.27) vs 61c last year

Reports Q4 revenue $1.24B vs $1.4B last year. “Fiscal 2024 was a pivotal year for UGI as we embarked on a multi-year journey to unlock greater value for shareholders,” said Mario Longhi, Board Chair of UGI Corporation (UGI). “Strong execution against our strategy led to record EBIT from our natural gas businesses, sustainable reductions in operating and administrative expenses, disciplined capital deployment, improved liquidity, and greater financial flexibility within our balance sheet. We have laid a solid foundation and with Bob’s leadership, I am confident in UGI’s ability to create further value for our customers, employees and shareholders.”

