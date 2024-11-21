UGI Corporation options imply 2.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in UGI Corporation (UGI) is 2.6x normal with puts leading calls 3:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 2.3%, or 57c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.3%.
