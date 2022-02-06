UGI Corporation Just Reported A Surprise Loss: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week, you might have seen that UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.2% to US$41.75 in the past week. Revenues of US$2.7b beat estimates by a substantial 20% margin, but unfortunately UGI fell substantially short of earnings forecasts, reporting a statutory loss of US$0.46 per share, where the analysts had previously predicted a profit. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NYSE:UGI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the three analysts covering UGI provided consensus estimates of US$7.80b revenue in 2022, which would reflect a small 4.8% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$5.10, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.15b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.43 in 2022. Although the analysts have lowered their sales forecasts, they've also made a very substantial lift in their earnings per share estimates, which implies there's been something of an uptick in sentiment following the latest results.

The consensus has made no major changes to the price target of US$51.50, suggesting the forecast improvement in earnings is expected to offset the decline in revenues next year. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on UGI, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$64.00 and the most bearish at US$45.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 6.3% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 3.0% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.1% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - UGI is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards UGI following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on UGI. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple UGI analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for UGI (1 is significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

