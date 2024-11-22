UGI Corporation initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies initiated coverage of UGI Corporation (UGI) with a Buy rating and $28 price target The firm expects a sharper focus on the core Nat Gas franchise under new leadership and with the “attractive” Pennsylvania-focused utility representing about 90% of the stock price, and Midstream to offset AmeriGas’ negative value, the firm sees “a strong sum-of-the-parts story” as well as avenues to unlock value by refocusing on gas, the analyst tells investors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UGI:
- UGI Corporation reports Q4 EPS ($1.27) vs 61c last year
- UGI Corporation sees FY25 adjusted EPS $2.75-$3.05, consensus $2.95
- UGI Corporation options imply 2.3% move in share price post-earnings
- UGI Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- UGI Corporation upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Mizuho
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.