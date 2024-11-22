UGI Corporation initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies initiated coverage of UGI Corporation (UGI) with a Buy rating and $28 price target The firm expects a sharper focus on the core Nat Gas franchise under new leadership and with the “attractive” Pennsylvania-focused utility representing about 90% of the stock price, and Midstream to offset AmeriGas’ negative value, the firm sees “a strong sum-of-the-parts story” as well as avenues to unlock value by refocusing on gas, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UGI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.