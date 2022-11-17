UGI Corp. Reveals Drop In Q4 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - UGI Corp. (UGI) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $244 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $525 million, or $2.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.0% to $1.93 billion from $1.44 billion last year.

UGI Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $244 Mln. vs. $525 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $2.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.07 -Revenue (Q4): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.

