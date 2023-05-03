UGI Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - UGI Corp. (UGI) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $110 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $933 million, or $4.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, UGI Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $363 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to $3.11 billion from $3.47 billion last year.

UGI Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $110 Mln. vs. $933 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.51 vs. $4.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.78 -Revenue (Q2): $3.11 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.