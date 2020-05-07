Markets
UGI

UGI Corp. Q2 Profit Declines; Updates FY View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - UGI Corp. (UGI) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the second quarter dropped to $225.5 million or $1.07 per share from $245.4 million or $1.38 per share last year.

UGI closed Wednesday regular trading at $27.83, down $1.69 or 5.72 percent.

Adjusted earnings per share was $1.56 compared to $1.43 per share in the prior year.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $2.23 billion from $2.61 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.52 per share and revenues of $2.5 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company Updated fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $2.45 - $2.55 per share prior to the COVID-19 impact, and anticipate that the pandemic could negatively impact earnings by an additional $0.20 - $0.30 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $2.45 per share.

The company also decreased capital expenditures guidance to $730 million for fiscal 2020 as a result of delays related to COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UGI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular