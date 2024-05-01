UGI Corp. Q2 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - UGI Corp. (UGI) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $496 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $110 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.6% to $2.47 billion from $3.11 billion last year.

UGI Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $496 Mln. vs. $110 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.30 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.47 Bln vs. $3.11 Bln last year.

