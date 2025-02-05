UGI Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - UGI Corp. (UGI) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $375 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $94 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, UGI Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $295 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to $2.030 billion from $2.121 billion last year.

UGI Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $375 Mln. vs. $94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.74 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $2.030 Bln vs. $2.121 Bln last year.

