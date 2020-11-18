Ugg Black Friday 2020 Deals: Are They Worth It?

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 27.

Ugg’s product line features diverse footwear styles, apparel, accessories and home items. Yet, the brand’s comfy, cozy boots and slippers remain its best sellers. If there’s a pair on your shopping list, there are a couple of things you should know: Discounted Uggs are possible to get on Black Friday, but you’ll likely see similar off-brand styles more, at much cheaper prices.

Ugg’s online sale begins Nov. 25, although you’ll find a wider sale selection — and steeper savings — on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

What are the best Black Friday Ugg deals in 2020?

Ugg is kicking off holiday savings on Nov. 25 with its Cyber Week Closet sale. The retailer promises shoppers will see “bestselling seasonal styles with Classics, boots, shoes, slippers, robes, and UGG apparel at up to 60% off” on its website.

Ugg will add extra styles, including special-edition boots and slippers, to the mix on Black Friday. On Cyber Monday, Nov. 30, the retailer plans to bring more new deals and exclusive styles, plus throw in a gift with purchases of at least $300. Ugg is also offering free shipping on Cyber Closet sale orders of $110 or more.

What were the best Black Friday Ugg deals in 2019?

We spotted a noteworthy Ugg brand discount at Nordstrom last year, but deals on lookalike styles were much more common. Here’s a look back:

Nordstrom sold the Ugg Marciela II Boot in select colors for $119.90 (regularly $174.95).

JCPenney marked down women’s boots to $19.99 (regularly $60-$80), with several in the shearling style resembling Ugg.

Walmart had George genuine suede slippers on sale for $7 ($6.88 in savings).

» MORE: How to save money

How to decide if it’s worth it

Black Friday is one of a handful of times throughout the year when Ugg adds products to the Ugg Closet, its special online sale. But the brand warns that its beloved sale styles sell out quickly each year.

If you miss your chance, or the deals are still out of your price range, explore bargains from other brands and retailers. You might also find more sales on winter apparel in February, when spring fashions usually hit retailer shelves.

How to budget for Ugg

You’ll often find Ugg lookalikes for $20 or less on Black Friday. So if you’re OK with a knockoff pair, you probably won’t have to adjust your budget for the purchase. But if you’re after the name brand, that could mean a triple-digit price tag (and a little extra planning). Try plugging your monthly income into a budget calculator to estimate how much you can spend in each of the three main expense categories.

More From NerdWallet

Lauren Schwahn is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: lschwahn@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lauren_schwahn.

The article Ugg Black Friday 2020 Deals: Are They Worth It? originally appeared on NerdWallet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.