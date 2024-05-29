UGE International Announces Lucrative Going-Private Deal

UGE International (TSE:UGE) has released an update.

UGE International Ltd. is set to go private through an acquisition by NOVA Infrastructure Fund II, LP, offering an all-cash buyout of C$2.00 per common share, which is a significant premium over recent trading prices. The deal excludes certain management and shareholders—known as Rolling Shareholders—who will continue with the new private entity. The board, advised by a special committee and financial experts, has unanimously approved this transaction as beneficial for the company and its shareholders.

