News & Insights

Stocks

UGE International Announces Lucrative Going-Private Deal

May 29, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

UGE International (TSE:UGE) has released an update.

UGE International Ltd. is set to go private through an acquisition by NOVA Infrastructure Fund II, LP, offering an all-cash buyout of C$2.00 per common share, which is a significant premium over recent trading prices. The deal excludes certain management and shareholders—known as Rolling Shareholders—who will continue with the new private entity. The board, advised by a special committee and financial experts, has unanimously approved this transaction as beneficial for the company and its shareholders.

For further insights into TSE:UGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.