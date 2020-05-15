World Markets

Uganda's reserves will decline sharply without external help - IMF

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

Without external help, Uganda's foreign exchange reserves will fall to under 2 months of import cover in 2020/21 and leave the country in a vulnerable position, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement issued on Friday.

"Absent external support, the expected deterioration in the current, capital and financial accounts would result in a sharp decline of the Bank of Uganda’s (BoU) reserve buffer," the IMF said.

"This would be below the adequate level of reserves for Uganda, and would leave the country in a vulnerable position," it added.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

