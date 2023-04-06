Uganda's public prosecutor to charge minister over corruption

KAMPALA, April 6 (Reuters) - Uganda's public prosecutor has said they will charge a minister with corruption over the diversion of metal roofing sheets meant to help people living in the restive northeastern Karamoja region.

Prosecution of ministers for corruption is rare in Uganda, where stealing and the misuse of public funds and materials is routine.

In a remote region bordering Kenya and South Sudan, Karamoja region is home to pastoral nomads vulnerable to frequent droughts and deadly cattle raids.

Police arrested three close relatives of Karamoja Affairs minister Mary Goretti Kitutu in February for selling metal roofing sheets branded with "Office of the Prime Minister", according to a report in the government-owned New Vision newspaper.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said late on Wednesday it would charge Kitutu with corruption and conspiracy to commit a felony "for diverting iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme".

Kitutu, who will appear in court on Thursday, could not be reached for immediate comment as her phone was switched off.

Appearing before a parliamentary committee last month, she asked for forgiveness for the mismanagement of the distribution of metal roofing sheets.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Hereward Holland and Jason Neely)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.