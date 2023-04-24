Uganda's March coffee exports up 2% on favourable prices

News & Insights

KAMPALA, April 24 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports edged up in March compared to a year earlier, as exporters released larger volumes from warehouses to cash in on favourable global prices for robusta beans, the state-run sector regulator said.

The east African country is Africa's biggest coffee exporter followed by Ethiopia and predominantly cultivates the robusta variety of the crop.

In March Uganda shipped a total 487,797 60-kilogram bags of coffee, up 2% from a year earlier, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in a report.

The increase was driven by exporters releasing higher volumes of stocks from warehouses to cash in on favourable robusta bean prices, the UCDA said in the report.

