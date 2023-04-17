World Markets

Uganda's junior finance minister charged with corruption offences

April 17, 2023 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by Elias Biryabarema editing by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

KAMPALA, April 17 (Reuters) - Uganda's junior finance minister was on Monday charged with corruption offences stemming from a scandal about alleged diversion of government-owned roofing materials that has ensnared multiple officials.

Police investigators and prosecutors in the east African country have been looking into the alleged theft and diversion of metal roofing sheets meant for a relief program in the restive northeastern Karamoja region bordering Kenya and South Sudan and home to pastoral nomads.

Amos Lugoloobi, who has been in custody since Friday, was charged with "dealing with suspect property" in a court in the capital Kampala.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded until Thursday when he will reappear in court for a ruling on his application to be released on bail.

Lugoloobi was the second minister to be charged. Police say they are processing the files of several other officials including ministers who are facing potential charges.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Bhargav Acharya, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.