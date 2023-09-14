News & Insights

World Markets
BKR

Uganda's economy set to grow 6.5% in 2024/25 -finance minister

Credit: REUTERS/JAMES AKENA

September 14, 2023 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by Elias Biryabarema for Reuters ->

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Uganda's economy is likely to grow by 6.5% in the 2024/25 financial year, its finance minister said on Thursday, accelerating slightly from expected growth in the current year and driven by the industrial, services and agriculture sectors.

The government forecasts the economy will grow 6% in the 2023/24 financial year which ends in June 2024.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said public debt as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) had declined to 47% at the end of June from 48.4% a year earlier.

There had been "a slower rate of debt accumulation, in line with government's commitments to fiscal consolidation," Kasaija told an event at which he presented the government's budget strategy.

In absolute terms total public debt as at end of June stood at 86.8 trillion Ugandan shillings ($23.33 billion), compared with 78.8 trillion shillings in June 2022, but economic growth meant its share of GDP shrank.

The World Bank last month halted all new lending to Uganda to protest the passing of a tough new anti-gay law.

This month, ratings agency Fitch affirmed Uganda's rating at B+ with a negative outlook, citing problems with accessing cheap credit after the World Bank move.

Overall the size of Uganda's economy is projected to hit US$ $63.36 billion in 2024/25, according to the finance ministry.

Kasaija said funding priorities in the next financial year would include expediting the construction of a crude oil refinery, with government meeting majority funding for the project rather than sourcing it from private investors.

A previous deal with an international consortium that includes a unit of U.S. firm Baker Hughes BKR.O to fund the refinery collapsed in July.

Uganda and international oil firms like France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, and China's CNOOC 0883.HK are also implementing multi-billion dollar projects including a crude oil pipeline. Commercial oil production is projected to take off in 2025.

($1 = 3,720.0000 Ugandan shillings)

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and Susan Fenton)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.