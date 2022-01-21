Uganda's December coffee shipments up 28% - UCDA

KAMPALA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports surged 28% in December compared to the same month last year, boosted by higher yields from newly maturing coffee trees, the state-run Uganda Coffee Development Authority said in a report.

The east African country shipped 536,889 60-kg bags of coffee during the month, up 28% from a year earlier, UCDA said in a report seen by Reuters on Friday.

"Increasing coffee exports during the month compared to the

previous year was due to newly planted coffee which started

yielding, supported by favorable weather," the report said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Ayenat Mersie)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.