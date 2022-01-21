World Markets

Uganda's December coffee shipments up 28% - UCDA

Contributor
Elias Biryabarema Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Staff Photographer

Uganda's coffee exports surged 28% in December compared to the same month last year, boosted by higher yields from newly maturing coffee trees, the state-run Uganda Coffee Development Authority said in a report.

KAMPALA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports surged 28% in December compared to the same month last year, boosted by higher yields from newly maturing coffee trees, the state-run Uganda Coffee Development Authority said in a report.

The east African country shipped 536,889 60-kg bags of coffee during the month, up 28% from a year earlier, UCDA said in a report seen by Reuters on Friday.

"Increasing coffee exports during the month compared to the

previous year was due to newly planted coffee which started

yielding, supported by favorable weather," the report said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Ayenat Mersie)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular