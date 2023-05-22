Uganda's coffee exports drop 8% in April - industry regulator

KAMPALA, May 22 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports declined 8% by volume in April compared with the same period last year, hurt by a drought and falling shipments to Sudan due to the conflict there, the sector regulator said.

Shipments of beans in April totalled 373,610 60-kilogram bags, the state-run Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in a report seen by Reuters on Monday.

Uganda is Africa's largest exporter of the beans, followed by Ethiopia, and primarily cultivates the robusta variety.

"The monthly coffee exports performance was lower than the previous year which was seen in robusta exports and was partly on account of an earlier drought coupled with reduced exports to Sudan," UCDA said.

Sudan has long been one of the major destinations for Uganda's coffee exports but shipments to the country plummeted from 18% of total exports in March to 11% in April, UCDA said.

Conflict erupted in Sudan on April 15 between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)

