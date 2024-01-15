Uganda's coffee exports down 4% as heavy rains disrupt harvest

KAMPALA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports in December declined by 4.2% compared to volumes shipped in the same period the previous year, hit by heavy rains that disrupted harvesting and drying in some parts of the country, according to the state-run sector regulator.

Shipments of the beans last month totalled 401,336 60-kg bags, 4.2% lower than the amount exported in December 2022, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in a report published on Monday.

"The monthly coffee exports performance was lower than the previous year and this was partly on account of the harvest season that has (been) delayed due to the rains that also delayed drying of the newly harvested coffee," UCDA said.

Uganda, which predominately cultivates robusta coffee, is Africa's largest exporter of the beans and also heavily relies on them for foreign exchange.

The east African country earns close to a billion dollars annually from coffee exports.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

