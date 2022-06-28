World Markets

Uganda's central bank to hold unscheduled bond auction on Wednesday

Elias Biryabarema Reuters
Uganda's central bank plans an unscheduled auction on Wednesday to sell Treasury bonds of various tenures with a combined value of 780 billion shillings ($208.56 million), it said.

The auction will offer two-year, five-year, ten-year, 15-year and twenty-year tenure bonds with coupons ranging from 10-17.5%, the bank said in a statement on Monday, without giving a reason for the unscheduled event.

The bank's monthly bond auction typically features two tenures. Wednesday's event will offer re-opened bonds.

This month's regular auction, held on June 16, featured 20-year and 5-year notes.

($1=3,740.0000 Ugandan shillings)

