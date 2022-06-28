Uganda's central bank to hold unscheduled bond auction on Wednesday

KAMPALA, June 28 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank plans an unscheduled auction on Wednesday to sell Treasury bonds of various tenures with a combined value of 780 billion shillings ($208.56 million), it said.

The auction will offer two-year, five-year, ten-year, 15-year and twenty-year tenure bonds with coupons ranging from 10-17.5%, the bank said in a statement on Monday, without giving a reason for the unscheduled event.

The bank's monthly bond auction typically features two tenures. Wednesday's event will offer re-opened bonds.

This month's regular auction, held on June 16, featured 20-year and 5-year notes.

($1=3,740.0000 Ugandan shillings)

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Clarence Fernandez)

