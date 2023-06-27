Uganda's central bank needs to limit FX sales, rebuild reserves - IMF

Reserves shrink due to jump in global commodity prices

KAMPALA, June 27 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank needs to limit foreign exchange sales to support the shilling UGX= and conduct "more active" hard currency purchases when conditions allow to replenish falling reserves, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

The East African country's international reserves shrank to $3.6 billion in March, equivalent to 3.6 months of import cover, down 18.2% from the same period a year earlier that amounted to 4.7 months worth of imports.

The decline in reserves was on account of the Russia-Ukraine war that sparked a jump in global commodity prices, and tightening of global financial conditions that fed into higher import prices, according to the central bank.

"More active FX (foreign exchange) purchases need to be deployed to replenish reserves when market conditions allow," the IMF said in a report released late on Monday.

"FX sales to support the currency and mitigate depreciation need to be avoided."

Uganda will receive $120 million in funding, the IMF said, the latest instalment to be disbursed of the $1 billion credit facility that was approved in 2021 to finance the country's post-coronavirus economic recovery.

The country was likely to see a decline in availability of international financing due to the recently enacted draconian anti-homosexuality law, the Fund said.

"The recent signing into law of the 'Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023' could have a larger-than-anticipated impact on the availability of grants and external loans from development partners, as well as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows and tourism," the IMF said.

