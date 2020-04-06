Uganda's cenbank slashes policy rate to 8% as COVID-19 depresses economy

KAMPALA, April 6 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank on Monday cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 8%, with the authorities saying the ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19 disease had depressed economic activity.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a severe contraction in economic activity due to a combination of global supply chain disruptions, travel restrictions ... and the sudden decline in demand," it said in a statement.

