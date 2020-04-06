World Markets

Uganda's cenbank slashes policy rate to 8% as COVID-19 depresses economy

Contributor
Elias Biryabarema Reuters
Published

Uganda's central bank on Monday cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 8%, with the authorities saying the ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19 disease had depressed economic activity.

KAMPALA, April 6 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank on Monday cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 8%, with the authorities saying the ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19 disease had depressed economic activity.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a severe contraction in economic activity due to a combination of global supply chain disruptions, travel restrictions ... and the sudden decline in demand," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by George Obulutsa)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular