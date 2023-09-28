Uganda's anti-gay law causing wave of rights abuses, activists say

By contrast, reports by rights activists in 2020 and 2021 found that state actors were responsible for nearly 70% of the rights violations documented in those years. The report did not provide comparative figures for 2022.

Ugandan Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi was not immediately available for comment.

The report's authors said they had documented 18 instances in which the police conducted forced anal examinations of people in their custody to gather "evidence" of homosexuality.

"Surviving a forced anal examination at police is something that lives with you forever," it quoted one survivor as saying.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said he had not yet read the report and could not comment.

The report cautioned that its statistics could not be considered exhaustive given the difficulties LGBTQ people face reporting violations.

The climate of fear and intimidation unleashed by the law has also led to rising cases of mental health conditions in the LGBTQ community, including suicidal thoughts, it said.

(Editing by Aaron Ross and Toby Chopra)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.