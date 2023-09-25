Ugandan shilling weakens on interbank FX demand

KAMPALA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling UGX= weakened on Monday, hit by a surge in demand for hard currency mostly by players in the interbank market, traders said.

At 0816 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,760/3,770, compared to Friday's close of 3,750/3,760.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hereward Holland)

